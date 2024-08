Teen (14) flees from father and police in car

On a joyride with an acquaintance

The boy has already been questioned by the investigators. He is said to have received the car keys from an acquaintance and got into the car parked in Jägerstraße with him. After the friend had left the car, the 14-year-old continued the journey alone, went to his home address and stayed there for a short while before starting the car again. According to the police, however, the car had been reported stolen during the night.