Interrogation in Bucharest

Influencer brothers Tate arrested again

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 10:43

The Romanian police have arrested the British-American influencer Andrew Tate (37) and his brother Tristan (36) again. The two were interrogated on Thursday night at the headquarters of the special unit of the Romanian Public Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest.

This was reported by the news agency Mediafax, citing a lawyer for the two brothers. In Romania, the Tates and two suspected accomplices are accused of forcing young women to participate in commercially distributed sex videos. They used manipulation techniques to make the girls dependent on them.

Romania's investigators had identified seven victims, three of whom appear as plaintiffs in the proceedings. The brothers deny all allegations.

Tristan Tate (Bild: APA/AFP/Daniel MIHAILESCU)
Tristan Tate
(Bild: APA/AFP/Daniel MIHAILESCU)

On Wednesday, DIICOT officers searched four of the Tates' homes in Bucharest and the surrounding area. Their lawyer did not comment on the details of the new arrest. He merely said that they were initially held for 24 hours. The authorities would ultimately impose either pre-trial detention or house arrest.

The Tate brothers and the alleged accomplices were first arrested near Bucharest on December 30, 2022. Three months later, this measure was changed to house arrest.

The defendants had been at large since August 2023 - with the restriction that they were not allowed to leave Romania. Most recently, they were active on social networks, for example to spread propaganda for the racist riots in the UK. There is currently no date in sight for the start of a criminal trial in Romania.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

