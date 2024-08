Chelsea bring in Felix and now have over 40 (!) players

Half of the 40-man squad trains separately

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca was very pleased with the latest additions. Over 40 professionals are currently in the club's squad. But he is only working with 21, Maresca insisted on Wednesday. "The other 15 or 20 are training on the sidelines," reported the Italian. The England internationals Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are among those who have been sent off. It's not a pleasant situation as a player, said Maresca. "But I think it's good to know that if you want to stay, you'll have a hard time getting minutes."