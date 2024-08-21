In a small circle
Delon to be buried in private vault on Saturday
According to media reports, French film star Alain Delon, who died at the weekend, will be buried on his estate this coming Saturday.
According to the news channels CNews and BFMTV, the funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. in Douchy-Montcorbon in the Loiret department south-east of Paris, where the actor spent the last years of his life and died on Sunday.
Deep faith
The Catholic priest Jean-Michel Di Falco will conduct the funeral service, according to his own information. He had been asked to do so by Delon, Di Falco told the AFP news agency.
Delon had spoken about his deep faith and his "passion for (the Virgin) Mary" in an interview in 2018. "She is the woman I love most in the world and the one I speak to most often," he said at the time.
Dog will not be put down
Delon died on Sunday at the age of 88. In accordance with his wishes, he is to be buried in a crypt on his private property in Douchy. A special permit to this effect was signed by the prefect of the Loiret department on Tuesday afternoon, as AFP learned from informed sources.
However, his wish to be buried together with his dog "Loubo" will not be fulfilled, as the Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced on Tuesday. "Don't worry about 'Loubo'", wrote the animal welfare organization on the online service X. Delon's family have confirmed that they will take care of the dog. The Belgian shepherd will "of course not be put down".
Funeral in a small circle
Delon had also asked to be buried in a small circle, without state honors like those given to his friend and colleague Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died in 2021.
Alain Delon became famous in the 60s and 70s for films such as "The Swimming Pool" with Romy Schneider, "Borsalino" with Jean-Paul Belmondo, "The Icy Angel" by Jean-Pierre Melvilles and "The Leopard" by Luchino Visconti. In 2019, he was honored with the Palme d'Or for his lifetime achievement at the Cannes Festival.
