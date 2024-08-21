Fine for hunter who killed trapped tomcat

The case of the five-kilo cat "Tassilo" had caused nationwide outrage. The five-year-old cat had fallen into a hunter's live trap in a forest in St. Marienkirchen near Schärding in May this year. But instead of returning "Tassilo" unharmed to his owner, the hunter is said to have brutally killed the four-legged runaway. According to a veterinary autopsy, the 33-year-old may have beaten the animal to death and shot it.