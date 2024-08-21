Mourning for "Tassilo"
Fine for hunter who killed trapped tomcat
"Tassilo" was first caught in a live trap in May, then beaten to death and shot. The accused hunter also admitted to the crime, but still got off without a criminal record. The court in Upper Austria made him a diversionary offer, which he accepted.
The case of the five-kilo cat "Tassilo" had caused nationwide outrage. The five-year-old cat had fallen into a hunter's live trap in a forest in St. Marienkirchen near Schärding in May this year. But instead of returning "Tassilo" unharmed to his owner, the hunter is said to have brutally killed the four-legged runaway. According to a veterinary autopsy, the 33-year-old may have beaten the animal to death and shot it.
Criminal investigation
The man admitted the killing to the police and the owner. He cited "fear for young pheasants" as his motive. The hunter was criminally investigated for cruelty to animals. However, there will be no trial as the 33-year-old has been offered a diversionary (out-of-court) settlement by the Ried Provincial Court.
The amount of the fine depends on the income of the accused. The diversion is already legally binding.
Alois Ebner, Leiter der Staatsanwaltschaft Ried/Innkreis.
Previous conviction is spared
As the public prosecutor's office also agreed, the hunter was ordered to pay a fine (350 euros according to "Krone" information) and compensation of the same amount to the owner. The diversion is already legally binding and the criminal proceedings have been discontinued. The 33-year-old is therefore spared a criminal record.
"I don't think it's right that he got off so cheaply, and I'm going to sue him under civil law," says cat owner Leopold D. (64) angrily. He has frozen the carcass of his "Tassilo" in the freezer for evidence purposes.
