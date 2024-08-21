Coldplay in Austria
Mega-concerts and love confusion around Chris Martin
The pop millionaires around Chris Martin are in town until Sunday. Coldplay are giving no less than four sold-out concerts in the Ernst Happel Stadium. Having already landed from Munich on Monday, rumors are circulating about Taylor Swift and at home the frontman's house is still in trouble.
Since Monday, the stars of Coldplay, led by their 110-million-euro frontman Chris Martin, have been checking into a posh inner-city hotel in Vienna. The band bid farewell to Munich with a loud "Servus" before heading off to play four concerts in the Austrian capital today. They, who earn millions per concert, have all their hits on board, but not Taylor Swift!
Swift at Coldplay concert?
According to a rumor, the billionaire US girl was supposed to come to the Happel Stadium together with Coldplay this Wednesday. But Chris Martin is said to have personally wiped that off the table. In addition, Swift played her last European concert on Tuesday as part of her 149-gig "The Eras Tour" before the final stretch from October to December between the United States and Canada. In other words, there is a lot to suggest that she should take a break.
At the first concert in Munich, the band delivered a mixture of light orgies, a surprise performance and numerous pop hits. And despite the routine of such shows, they create individual moments.
Süddeutsche Zeitung
Coldplay are still a long way from achieving this with their "Music of Spheres" world tour and their four sold-out performances in Austria. Although no special requests have come through yet, it is clear that singer Martin in particular has been strolling through the city to get a feel for the country and its people. It is difficult to say whether this will be so easy in the literal "golden cage" of Vienna's Goldenes Quartier.
He may also be experiencing a crisis in his private life. The man who once became a vegetarian for the love of his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow (the couple have two children together) (he has since returned to eating meat) is currently said to be having a low with his long-term fiancée, Dakota Johnson. The daughter of Hollywood couple Melanie Griffith and Mr. "Miami Vice" Don Johnson is said to be separated from Martin.
The concert was an unforgettable experience, characterized by stunning visuals and a sense of togetherness in the audience. Coldplay's music created an atmosphere where everyone felt completely present and connected. It was an evening full of joy and unforgettable moments.
The Oracle
Johnson was already talking about children
Then all this would not be easy emotionally for him, who sings of "paradise" in the shows. While the "Daily Mail" even wrote about the end after seven years, Johnson denied everything via the "New York Post". Just recently, she even spoke of having children - let's see what Chris Martin has to say ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
