Coldplay in Austria

Mega-concerts and love confusion around Chris Martin

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 06:00

The pop millionaires around Chris Martin are in town until Sunday. Coldplay are giving no less than four sold-out concerts in the Ernst Happel Stadium. Having already landed from Munich on Monday, rumors are circulating about Taylor Swift and at home the frontman's house is still in trouble. 

Since Monday, the stars of Coldplay, led by their 110-million-euro frontman Chris Martin, have been checking into a posh inner-city hotel in Vienna. The band bid farewell to Munich with a loud "Servus" before heading off to play four concerts in the Austrian capital today. They, who earn millions per concert, have all their hits on board, but not Taylor Swift!

At his last appearance in 2017, Chris Martin visited the Vienna State Opera and the State Opera Ballet. Back then, he went to see "Swan Lake".
At his last appearance in 2017, Chris Martin visited the Vienna State Opera and the State Opera Ballet. Back then, he went to see "Swan Lake".
(Bild: Wiener Staatsballett)
Golden cage in the Goldenes Quartier: Coldplay stayed in Vienna's city center.
Golden cage in the Goldenes Quartier: Coldplay stayed in Vienna's city center.
(Bild: Starpix / Alexander Tuma)

Swift at Coldplay concert?
According to a rumor, the billionaire US girl was supposed to come to the Happel Stadium together with Coldplay this Wednesday. But Chris Martin is said to have personally wiped that off the table. In addition, Swift played her last European concert on Tuesday as part of her 149-gig "The Eras Tour" before the final stretch from October to December between the United States and Canada. In other words, there is a lot to suggest that she should take a break.

Zitat Icon

At the first concert in Munich, the band delivered a mixture of light orgies, a surprise performance and numerous pop hits. And despite the routine of such shows, they create individual moments.

Süddeutsche Zeitung

Coldplay are still a long way from achieving this with their "Music of Spheres" world tour and their four sold-out performances in Austria. Although no special requests have come through yet, it is clear that singer Martin in particular has been strolling through the city to get a feel for the country and its people. It is difficult to say whether this will be so easy in the literal "golden cage" of Vienna's Goldenes Quartier.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been engaged for years. According to the Daily Mail, there is now a crisis between them and even an end to their relationship is in the air.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been engaged for years. According to the Daily Mail, there is now a crisis between them and even an end to their relationship is in the air.
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.photopress.at)

He may also be experiencing a crisis in his private life. The man who once became a vegetarian for the love of his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow (the couple have two children together) (he has since returned to eating meat) is currently said to be having a low with his long-term fiancée, Dakota Johnson. The daughter of Hollywood couple Melanie Griffith and Mr. "Miami Vice" Don Johnson is said to be separated from Martin.

Zitat Icon

The concert was an unforgettable experience, characterized by stunning visuals and a sense of togetherness in the audience. Coldplay's music created an atmosphere where everyone felt completely present and connected. It was an evening full of joy and unforgettable moments.

The Oracle

Johnson was already talking about children
Then all this would not be easy emotionally for him, who sings of "paradise" in the shows. While the "Daily Mail" even wrote about the end after seven years, Johnson denied everything via the "New York Post". Just recently, she even spoke of having children - let's see what Chris Martin has to say ...

