HIKING IN STYRIA
Long-distance hiking on the imposing Veitschschalpe
From Niederalpl via Hohe Veitsch to Neuberg an der Mürz - the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present the 6th stage of the "BergZeitReise" long-distance hiking trail in the Hochsteiermark region, a particularly attractive tour this time.
Many paths lead to the extensive plateau of the Veitschalpe, which is characterized by magnificent flower mats, sometimes deep sinkholes and rugged precipices. During the crossing, we get to know the popular summit area and the lonely side in the east of the limestone massif.
This public transport tip in the Mürzsteg Alps is an interesting challenge for sporty hikers, but can also be hiked as a varied 2-day tour with an overnight stay in a hut at Graf-Meran-Haus. Conclusion: Take your time for this mountain trip!
We start at Niederalpl (1221 m) and see the yellow signposts at the bus stop. The trail leads uphill through the forest and downhill across pastures to the Sohlenalm (1380 m).
We hike uphill on paths and forest roads - passing a spring - until we reach the Gingatzwiese waypoint (1700 m) via a wide gully.
The last few meters of altitude lead us across alpine pastures with great views up to the Hohe Veitsch (1981 m). We descend to the Graf-Meran-Haus (1836 m) and walk directly past the refuge in an easterly direction.
The hiking trail leads across the extensive limestone plateau with its impressive sinkholes. We pass a small pond, hike gently up and down through mountain pines and along a gravel road to the Kleinveitschalm huts (1451 m).
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data: 25 km / 1100 m ascent and 1600 m descent / walking time 8 h.
- Requirements: Long, demanding mountain hike with steep sections; caution is advised in bad weather across the limestone plateau.
- Signposting system: The ascent and the paths on the plateau are well signposted and marked; sometimes insufficient towards the east; digital navigation recommended.
- Starting point: Niederalpl (parking and refreshment facilities).
- End point: Neuberg/Mürz (parking and refreshment facilities).
- Public transport: from Mürzzuschlag by bus 189 via Neuberg to Niederalpl.
- Refreshment stops during the hike: Graf-Meran-Haus, ÖTK-Hütte, 0664/1513220, Klein- veitschalm-Hütte, 0664/ 2209171.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Take trail 401 in the direction of Hocheck. The next few kilometers lead along narrow paths, some of which are overgrown with grasses and huckleberry bushes and sparsely marked.
After the final ascent to Veitschachtörl (1406 m), the trail descends steeply to Neuberg an der Mürz (730 m).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.