Protest against eastern bypass now even “criminal”

Distancing demanded

Matthias Zauner, club leader of the ÖVP in the Wiener Neustadt municipal council, sees the action of the unknown graffiti artists as an "attack on the basic values of peaceful coexistence". Blind vandalism should not be tolerated, the politician emphasizes: "There is no justification for this!" Anyone who wants to argue reasonably in the debate about the eastern bypass must clearly distance themselves from such protests.