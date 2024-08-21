Vandalism
Protest against eastern bypass now even “criminal”
Opponents of the major road construction project in Wiener Neustadt have now gone one step too far: They have damaged other people's property and spray-painted slogans on walls. The owner has already pressed charges.
The disputes surrounding the planned eastern bypass of Wiener Neustadt reached a new climax at the weekend. As reported, the protest camp of opponents of the road construction project was cleared under police supervision. However, some of the activists appear to be getting increasingly "rowdy".
Spray-painted slogans
Alleged sympathizers of the bypass opponents do not even stop at other people's property. Günter Tschank has now been made aware of this, although the well-known master photographer had previously kept completely out of the case. On Tuesday night, unknown persons sprayed slogans against the eastern bypass on the walls of his private parking lot with rented parking spaces in the city center.
Complaint filed
"I understand that there can be controversy surrounding a project like this. But I don't understand why it should be at my expense," says the entrepreneur. In any case, Tschank has filed a complaint - tips on the perpetrators to the police.
The measure is full! Vandalism in the name of protest cannot be justified. Graffiti on house walls is a clear transgression of boundaries. This kind of thing has no place in our city!
Matthias Zauner, Klubobmann der ÖVP im Wiener Neustädter Gemeinderat
Bild: VPNÖ
Distancing demanded
Matthias Zauner, club leader of the ÖVP in the Wiener Neustadt municipal council, sees the action of the unknown graffiti artists as an "attack on the basic values of peaceful coexistence". Blind vandalism should not be tolerated, the politician emphasizes: "There is no justification for this!" Anyone who wants to argue reasonably in the debate about the eastern bypass must clearly distance themselves from such protests.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.