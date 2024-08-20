Travel cancellation scam
30-year-old fell for a fake service hotline
Because he wanted to cancel a booked trip, a 30-year-old man from Klagenfurt searched the Internet for the telephone number of a booking platform. However, he was taken in by a fake site.
When the man called the number on August 10, no one picked up and he left a message. But a short time later, his cell phone rang and an alleged service employee contacted him. "The woman stated that she should reverse or cancel the booking," reports the police. "To do this, he should install an app that would allow access to his cell phone."
The man did not suspect anything
The man was then asked to enter his bank details and confirm the refund using a security tan, but the man did not suspect anything. "As this allegedly did not work according to the unknown perpetrator, the process was repeated on two other cell phones," the police describe the rest of the process.
This enabled the fraudster to make five withdrawals totaling over 1000 euros from the 30-year-old's account. It was only days later that the man discovered the fraud and went to the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
