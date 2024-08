Parked eight minutes too long! But no fine

As a reminder: The worker from Niedernsill wanted to buy a snack at the Spar supermarket in Zell am See a few days ago. He parked his car in the store's parking lot. He then met two acquaintances, chatted for a while - and drove off again in his car after 68 minutes. However, a maximum parking time of one hour is permitted. Shortly afterwards, he received an unpleasant letter. They demanded 80 euros from Aigner because he had been standing in the parking lot for eight minutes too long.