“Just get out of here!” Fierce attack against F1 duo

Bottas drove for Mercedes from 2017 to 2021. He then moved to Alfa Romeo and is now racing for Sauber. Like teammate Zhou Guanyu, he has yet to score a point. Coronel doesn't like the fact that Bottas is ending his career at Sauber: "Do something else. Go to Finland and do funny things or funny videos and give your place to someone else who needs it to gain experience and grow."