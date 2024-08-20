"Just get out of here!"
“Just get out of here!” Fierce attack against F1 duo
Formula 1 rookie Valtteri Bottas has to put up with harsh criticism. Dutch touring car driver Tom Coronel attacks the Sauber driver and calls for his resignation: "Just get out!" Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is chasing points in Formula 1 for Racing Bulls, Red Bull Racing's sister team, is also under fire.
In an interview with "Formule 1", expert Tom Coronel takes the Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas to task. "We can expect more from a driver like Valtteri Bottas," is the 52-year-old's verdict. "It is always difficult to go from the best team to the worst team, but then I would rather give a young talent a chance there."
Bottas drove for Mercedes from 2017 to 2021. He then moved to Alfa Romeo and is now racing for Sauber. Like teammate Zhou Guanyu, he has yet to score a point. Coronel doesn't like the fact that Bottas is ending his career at Sauber: "Do something else. Go to Finland and do funny things or funny videos and give your place to someone else who needs it to gain experience and grow."
"He's destroying the careers of young people"
And then Coronel becomes clear. "He's destroying the careers of young people," he says, taking Bottas apart. "Why doesn't a Felipe Drugovich drive Formula 1? Bottas has simply shown nothing at all!"
Ricciardo also criticized
Daniel Ricciardo also gets his comeuppance. "Stop with Formula 1. He has no place in a training team anyway. Formula 1 is for the 20 best drivers in the world and he hasn't been one of them for a long time," says Coronel about the Racing Bull driver.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.