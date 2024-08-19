Vorteilswelt
Last wish

Alain Delon to be buried on his estate

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 22:22

French film legend Alain Delon is to be buried on his estate La Brûlerie in Douchy, central France, in accordance with his wishes. The funeral is to take place in a small circle in the middle of this week, the television station BFMTV reported on Monday.

comment0 Kommentare

The funeral is to take place in the chapel built for this purpose, next to the numerous dogs he buried there. Delon died on Sunday at the age of 88.

Funeral only in a small circle
The broadcaster also learned that a ceremony will be considered at a later date to allow the public to pay their last respects to him. The actor had repeatedly made it clear that he did not want a national tribute, like Jean-Paul Belmondo or Johnny Hallyday.

Alain Delon's estate La Brulerie in Douchy (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Alain Delon's estate La Brulerie in Douchy
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

As the regional newspaper "La République du Centre" reported, the prefecture has imposed a temporary no-fly zone over the huge estate in the Centre-Val de Loire region at low altitude for security reasons. Since the death of the film legend, numerous people have made a pilgrimage to the estate to lay flowers in front of the entrance gate. The flight ban is to remain in place until Wednesday, August 21 at 10 pm.

