Last wish
Alain Delon to be buried on his estate
French film legend Alain Delon is to be buried on his estate La Brûlerie in Douchy, central France, in accordance with his wishes. The funeral is to take place in a small circle in the middle of this week, the television station BFMTV reported on Monday.
The funeral is to take place in the chapel built for this purpose, next to the numerous dogs he buried there. Delon died on Sunday at the age of 88.
Funeral only in a small circle
The broadcaster also learned that a ceremony will be considered at a later date to allow the public to pay their last respects to him. The actor had repeatedly made it clear that he did not want a national tribute, like Jean-Paul Belmondo or Johnny Hallyday.
As the regional newspaper "La République du Centre" reported, the prefecture has imposed a temporary no-fly zone over the huge estate in the Centre-Val de Loire region at low altitude for security reasons. Since the death of the film legend, numerous people have made a pilgrimage to the estate to lay flowers in front of the entrance gate. The flight ban is to remain in place until Wednesday, August 21 at 10 pm.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.