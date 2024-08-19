Clause for streaming
Death at Disney World: company has a trick against lawsuit
A visitor to the Disney World park dies as a result of a serious mistake - her widower demanded compensation from the company after the tragedy. Because he had signed up for a free trial month of Disney+, he should now not be allowed to sue.
Instead of an unforgettable day at the Disney World theme park, a couple's trip turned into a terrible tragedy: 42-year-old doctor Kanokporn Tangsuan died of anaphylactic shock at the theme park in Orlando, Florida, at the end of last year.
Woman pointed out allergy several times
The woman suffered from a severe nut and milk allergy - so whenever she ate out, she always asked meticulously whether one of these ingredients was in the food she had ordered. She also told the staff at the Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant several times about her condition. The staff assured her that her food was safe. A fatal error on the part of the staff, which she paid for with her life.
After eating scallops, onion rings, broccoli and corn loaf at the restaurant, she went into severe anaphylactic shock due to "elevated levels of dairy products and nuts in her body," as the investigation into the cause of death later revealed. Although she was immediately administered her EpiPen, which she always carried with her, she ultimately died in a nearby hospital, according to the lawsuit filed by her widower Jeffrey Piccolo against the company and the restaurant.
Disney lawyers found a legal loophole
Piccolo is now demanding 50,000 dollars in damages. But instead of accepting responsibility, Disney is relying on a legal loophole that leaves even experienced lawyers speechless. Years earlier, the now 35-year-old had signed up for a free trial month with the Disney+ streaming service. In doing so, he unwittingly accepted a clause stating that all disputes with the company must be settled in private arbitration proceedings.
Experts warn that Disney's stubborn adherence to this legal tactic could seriously damage the company's image. A court hearing is scheduled for the beginning of October.
