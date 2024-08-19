Blinken: “Perhaps the last chance for peace”

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out strongly in favor of an agreement in the midst of ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war and a release of the hostages. The talks are ongoing and the US government is not giving up, but is continuing to work "very hard" to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion, Harris said on the sidelines of campaign appearances in the US state of Pennsylvania. "We need to get a ceasefire and we need to get these hostages out," Harris said.