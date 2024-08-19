Breakthrough achieved
Blinken: “Perhaps the last chance for peace”
During the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a surprising breakthrough was achieved regarding a possible end to the Gaza war. According to Blinken, Israel will agree to the US proposal for a hostage deal. This also includes a ceasefire.
After a meeting with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, Blinken spoke for three hours with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His office stated that the talks were positive. Critics accuse Netanyahu of blocking an agreement on a ceasefire because he fears the collapse of his governing coalition if he makes concessions to Hamas.
Hamas announces further suicide attacks
However, Hamas also rejects the current state of negotiations. However, the radical Islamic Hamas had expressed doubts about the chances of an agreement. After an explosion in Tel Aviv, it announced its intention to resume a campaign of suicide attacks.
"This is a crucial moment, probably the best, perhaps the last opportunity to bring the hostages home, to achieve a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to lasting peace and security," Blinken told journalists. Last week, the talks in Qatar were adjourned without a breakthrough. The negotiations will continue this week on the basis of a US mediation proposal.
"Prevent the conflict from escalating further"
It was necessary to prevent "the conflict from escalating into other regions and becoming even more intense", said Blinken. There was concern about possible attacks on Israel from Iran, the Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah and others. US President Joe Biden is therefore taking decisive steps, such as deploying troops to the region, to prevent any attacks "and to defend against any attacks if necessary".
President Herzog accused the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas of bearing the main responsibility for the failure of the talks mediated by the USA, Egypt and Qatar in recent months through its attitude of refusal. "We are still very hopeful that we can make progress in the negotiations," Herzog said at the same time. They want to see the hostages "home as soon as possible".
Protesters demand hostage deal
During Antony Blinken's visit to Israel, hundreds of people demonstrated outside the US Secretary of State's hotel in Tel Aviv in favor of an agreement on the release of the Israeli hostages held by the Islamist Hamas. Blinken was meeting with relatives of the abductees at the time. The demonstrators called on Blinken to exert pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu's government to agree to a hostage deal.
US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out strongly in favor of an agreement in the midst of ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war and a release of the hostages. The talks are ongoing and the US government is not giving up, but is continuing to work "very hard" to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion, Harris said on the sidelines of campaign appearances in the US state of Pennsylvania. "We need to get a ceasefire and we need to get these hostages out," Harris said.
US President Biden also said the talks were ongoing. The US would not give up, an agreement was still possible, Biden told journalists traveling with him on his arrival in the Washington area. He had spent the weekend at the US presidents' country residence, Camp David.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.