“Brussels paperwork instead of nature & environmental protection”

Area of mountain meadows increased

In order to prevent the use of the areas from being abandoned due to the sometimes enormous difficulties, there is financial support via a measure in the Austrian Environmental Program. This has enabled the area of mountain meadows to be increased again. Of the total of 15,000 hectares, most are in the province of Tyrol. With over 7100 hectares of mountain meadows, more mountain meadows and mountain mowers are managed today than in 2015.