Why Innsbruck’s mayor went “swimming” in the Inn

Across the water at 100 km/h

Adrenaline is no stranger to the sports enthusiast Anzengruber, who recently opened a pump track on the Rossau "Bichl" with his bike. The mayor of Innsbruck was just as much in his element jumping from seven meters into the Inn as he was piloting the jet ski at over 100 "kph". Incidentally, there have already been more than 60 missions this year.