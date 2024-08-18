Rapid coach after 2:0
Klauß: “Then we can dream a little!”
Rapid remain on a wave of success, rising to the sole pursuer of the still unblemished leaders Salzburg with a 2-0 win against WSG Tirol on Sunday. But coach Robert Klauß only allows for a little dreaming ...
This was also a successful dress rehearsal ahead of the Europa League play-off first leg at Sporting Braga in Portugal on Thursday (9.30pm).
For coach Robert Klauß, it was an "important win to simply take the next step in the league. And I think it's good that we have euphoria at the club at the moment. We need that. Then we can all dream a little. But it's still very early in the season. That's why I'm more in favor of staying a little calmer; there's no reason to fly."
There was also praise from WSG coach Philipp Semlic: "I have to congratulate Rapid on a well-deserved 2-0 win in the end," he said after the game. "We prepared well during the week and knew which areas they are strong in, but you can't keep going as planned for 90 minutes against such quality. Rapid have clear processes, good power and above all, which is important if you want to be successful, good energy in the team. Rapid are currently very close to the ideal image we have as coaches. They are currently the benchmark in the Bundesliga in terms of how they play soccer and how dominant they are. All in all, I'm satisfied with the performance, we presented Rapid with problems, but didn't manage to get into the final third cleanly and create dangerous goalscoring opportunities in our dominant phases. It was a very passionate performance, but in the end we can't buy anything for it."
Rapid will also need this on Thursday. "Braga are the fourth power in Portugal with good technical players who we can't give any space to and we also need a lot of confidence in ourselves. We also have to show that we are there," said Klauß.
