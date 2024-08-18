Klauß: “Then we can dream a little!”

There was also praise from WSG coach Philipp Semlic: "I have to congratulate Rapid on a well-deserved 2-0 win in the end," he said after the game. "We prepared well during the week and knew which areas they are strong in, but you can't keep going as planned for 90 minutes against such quality. Rapid have clear processes, good power and above all, which is important if you want to be successful, good energy in the team. Rapid are currently very close to the ideal image we have as coaches. They are currently the benchmark in the Bundesliga in terms of how they play soccer and how dominant they are. All in all, I'm satisfied with the performance, we presented Rapid with problems, but didn't manage to get into the final third cleanly and create dangerous goalscoring opportunities in our dominant phases. It was a very passionate performance, but in the end we can't buy anything for it."