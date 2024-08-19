Ukrainian army intensifies offensive in Russia

The latest Ukrainian attacks took place during an advance in western Russia. The offensive in the Kursk region began unexpectedly on August 6. According to army commander Oleksandr Syrskyj, more than a thousand square kilometers and 82 villages have been captured so far, including the strategically important town of Sudzha around ten kilometers across the Russian border. An important gas hub of the Russian company Gazprom is located there, which enables Russian gas to be transported to Europe via Ukraine.