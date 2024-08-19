New prisoners of war
Ukrainian army intensifies offensive in Russia
A week and a half after the start of its offensive, the Ukrainian army has stepped up its attacks in several Russian regions (see video above). Among other things, the Kawkas oil depot was hit. Falling debris triggered a major fire.
This was announced by the local governor. The incident occurred on Sunday in the southern Russian region of Rostov. The Ukrainian army claimed to have attacked the oil depot with drones because it supplies the Russian armed forces, among others.
The latest Ukrainian attacks took place during an advance in western Russia. The offensive in the Kursk region began unexpectedly on August 6. According to army commander Oleksandr Syrskyj, more than a thousand square kilometers and 82 villages have been captured so far, including the strategically important town of Sudzha around ten kilometers across the Russian border. An important gas hub of the Russian company Gazprom is located there, which enables Russian gas to be transported to Europe via Ukraine.
Selenskyj: positions reinforced
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the soldiers had succeeded in further strengthening their positions in the region. The offensive was proceeding "exactly as expected". It had been possible to "replenish the exchange reserve for our country". He was referring to captured Russian forces.
The new advance is intended to persuade the war opponent to take part in a "fair negotiation process". No foreign army has been on Russian soil since the end of the Second World War.
The offensive is going exactly as expected. We have succeeded in replenishing the barter reserve for our country.
Ukrainischer Präsident Selenskyj
Kremlin: No negotiations
"There were and are no direct or indirect negotiations between Russia and the Kiev regime on the security of civilian critical infrastructure," clarified Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The only contacts that exist between the two countries are between mediators on a humanitarian level, such as the exchange of prisoners and the handover of missing children.
Pressure in the east
Russian military bloggers described the situation in Kursk as tense. At home, the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk region in the east are under pressure. Russian attacks also continued unabated in the capital Kiev at the weekend. The city was attacked with North Korean-style missiles.
The Kremlin also reported the capture of another village near the city of Pokrovsk, where an important supply center for Ukrainian troops is located. Two people were killed in a Ukrainian attack in the east.
