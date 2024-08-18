Man tied up and abused in Vienna apartment

Pistol, hatchet and knife seized

The men are said to have demanded a five-figure sum of money from the victim, but the handover was never to take place: The 35-year-old managed to escape via the balcony, then called for help. The emergency services were able to catch and arrest the two men despite their attempt to escape. "A blank-firing pistol, a hatchet and a knife were seized in the apartment," reports police spokeswoman Barbara Gass.