Escape via balcony
Man tied up and abused in Vienna apartment
A 35-year-old man in Vienna had a traumatic experience: he was allegedly lured into an apartment by at least two men, where he was tied up, threatened and abused. Fortunately, the victim managed to free himself after some time and escape via the balcony.
The cell phone and cash are said to have been taken from the man by the suspects in an apartment in Vienna-Währing. The crime took place on Friday at around 7pm. The suspects are said to be two Syrians aged 23 and 24.
Pistol, hatchet and knife seized
The men are said to have demanded a five-figure sum of money from the victim, but the handover was never to take place: The 35-year-old managed to escape via the balcony, then called for help. The emergency services were able to catch and arrest the two men despite their attempt to escape. "A blank-firing pistol, a hatchet and a knife were seized in the apartment," reports police spokeswoman Barbara Gass.
Men taken to prison
The victim had to be treated by the ambulance and was then released into home care. The Vienna State Criminal Police Office has now taken over the investigation. "During questioning, the two arrested men made contradictory statements and did not confess", said Gass. The men were taken to a prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
