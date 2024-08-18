WAC for 70th win
In Altach, Kühbauer will be the “Record Didi” on Sunday
The WAC have to play in Altach this Sunday. The Standfest eleven have been waiting for a home win since December (!)! At the Wolves, meanwhile, coach Didi Kühbauer is thinking about an anniversary in his second era.
Coincidence? Sure! But a particularly nice one! In Altach, where he conceded 1-2 on November 21, 2015, after which his first WAC era came to an end two days later, Didi Kühbauer (53) became the Wolves' record coach today: With his total of 84 Bundesliga games for WAC, he surpasses the previous "record holder" Heimo Pfeifenberger (83) - none of the twelve WAC coaches in 13 seasons so far has coached Wolfsberg more often!
Points average of the WAC coaches
- Nenad Bjelica: 36 games, 1.3 points
- Slobodan Grubor: 7 games, 0.28 points
- Didi Kühbauer (1st era): 81 games, 1.27 points
- Heimo Pfeifenberger: 83 games, 1.12 points
- Robert Ibertsberger: 9 games, 1.44 points
- Christian Ilzer: 32 games, 1.43 points
- Gerhard Struber: 14 games, 1.92 points
- Mohamed Sahli: 4 games, 1.0 point
- Ferdinand Feldhofer: 33 games, 1.51 points
- Roman Stary: 13 games, 1.30 points
- Robin Dutt: 52 games, 1.28 points
- Manfred Schmid: 44 games, 1.54 points
- Didi Kühbauer (2nd era): 2 games, 1.50 points
(Statistics since promotion to the Bundesliga in 2012)
"Küh" is already the record winner
In total, the energetic Burgenland native is on the touchline for the 309th time in the Bundesliga today - he made 101 games at Rapid, then comes the WAC. "It's a nice detail that I'm Wolfsberg's record coach. And I'm pleased because I really enjoy being a coach, developing young players and taking them forward. I really enjoy doing the job." He is also pleased that nobody has won more games with the Wolves (31)! "I hope that there will be a few more"
Altach still waiting for a home win in 2024
Preferably today, preferably in Altach - where "record-breaking Didi" could also celebrate an anniversary with his boys: A "three-pointer" would be the 70th away win in Wolfsberg's Bundesliga history! This is certainly not an impossibility due to the Vorarlbergers' weakness at home alone: The team of former Wolf Joki Standfest (who of course still played under "Küh"!) celebrated their last triumph in the Cashpoint Arena to date on December 5, 2023 (!) with a 3-0 win over Austria Lustenau!
The WAC will certainly want to counter us with their strong transitional play.
Joachim STANDFEST, Altach-Trainer
But the surprising 2:1 at LASK last week - after the cup defeat (0:2 at Donaufeld), after the 1:2 in the opener against WSG Tirol - has certainly boosted their self-confidence. "We have to show the same passion as in Linz - although I expect a different game because WAC will certainly want to counter us with their strong transition game," emphasized Standfest.
And "Küh"? Wants to see what he always wants to see: "That every single player gives everything on the pitch and immediately tells the opponent that we are here to take something with us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
