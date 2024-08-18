In Altach, Kühbauer will be the “Record Didi” on Sunday

"Küh" is already the record winner

In total, the energetic Burgenland native is on the touchline for the 309th time in the Bundesliga today - he made 101 games at Rapid, then comes the WAC. "It's a nice detail that I'm Wolfsberg's record coach. And I'm pleased because I really enjoy being a coach, developing young players and taking them forward. I really enjoy doing the job." He is also pleased that nobody has won more games with the Wolves (31)! "I hope that there will be a few more"