Role models in uniform
Sports stars promote police jobs
They are at the forefront of the police force - not as bosses, but in terms of image and recruitment: two former top athletes from Upper Austria, who have now swapped their balls for pistols, aim to make people want to join the police force. And the plan seems to be working.
The police are urgently looking for new recruits. In July 2023, a dedicated team was therefore set up in the Public Relations Department of the Upper Austrian Provincial Police Directorate to recruit young police officers. An effort that is clearly paying off. "The number of applicants has risen sharply since then," confirms head of department David Furtner. In 2023, there were already 1099 applicants and 333 admissions.
Good appearance, high profile and presentable
For the three-person recruiting team, Furtner selected police officers who are articulate, have a good appearance and can also serve as visual role models for the law enforcement profession. With Melanie Klaffner (34) and Benjamin Freudenthaler (35), two former top athletes are also trying to recruit new recruits for the police force.
From the tennis court to "Galli"
Klaffner, who comes from Weyer, has been a police officer since 2014. Most recently, the 1.71-metre tall model athlete worked at the Gallneukirchen police station. Before that, she was a professional tennis player - ranked 175th in the world tennis rankings in singles and 148th in doubles. Klaffner won a total of 41 international tournaments and collected 258,000 dollars in prize money. She took part in all four Grand Slam tournaments (Wimbledon, Paris, Melbourne and New York).
"Just as I was passionate about tennis before, I'm now passionate about executive service - I'm really happy here," says the multiple national champion, who is passionate about her work. Her free time is still filled with tournament tennis.
Kicker wakes up in Linz
Benjamin Freudenthaler signed a professional contract with LASK at the age of 18. His main job was as a footballer for eight years. He then switched to the Upper Austrian league and became a police officer. Most recently, he worked at the Landhaus police station in Linz. "Working as a professional footballer was very demanding. I was looking for a job that would fulfill me in a similar way," explains the 35-year-old from Schenkenfelden, who is a passionate hunter in his spare time. Freudenthaler played for the U-19 and U-20 national teams and also played against Real Madrid with LASK.
The parallels between top-class sport and police service? "You have to be a team player and want to take responsibility." His biggest motivation in law enforcement: "I want to help people."
