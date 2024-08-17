Sports stars promote police jobs

Kicker wakes up in Linz

Benjamin Freudenthaler signed a professional contract with LASK at the age of 18. His main job was as a footballer for eight years. He then switched to the Upper Austrian league and became a police officer. Most recently, he worked at the Landhaus police station in Linz. "Working as a professional footballer was very demanding. I was looking for a job that would fulfill me in a similar way," explains the 35-year-old from Schenkenfelden, who is a passionate hunter in his spare time. Freudenthaler played for the U-19 and U-20 national teams and also played against Real Madrid with LASK.