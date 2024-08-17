Transfer is planned
Klauß warns: “We have no reason to celebrate!”
After Rapid secured their return to Europe, the club is relieved. But coach Robert Klauß is trying to dampen the euphoria and keep concentration and motivation high. Another new signing is also expected.
We are happy about the games we have played, that gives us confidence, strength in ourselves and a good feeling. But ...". Even after the commanding 2:0 win over Trabzon (3:0 overall), which secured the team's place in the Europa League play-off, Rapids coach Klauß found it difficult to categorize their performance so far: "Trabzon were not yet at the point where they will get to." He sounded similar after the 1:0 win against Sturm.
However, with 15-3 goals and six wins from their first seven competitive matches, the green-and-whites have made a brilliant start to the season. "But we have no reason to celebrate," says Klauß. "We'll save that for when we've achieved more." The return to international business is just an interim step.
Is another player coming?
For goalkeeper Niklas Hedl, it's still "liberating. A burden falls from our shoulders." Getting into the Europa League would be "the cherry on the cake". Eight instead of six international games, more attractive opponents. And Klauß also admits: "That would be even more appealing." Regardless of the bonuses (4.3 instead of 3.2 million euros entry fee). Sporting Braga must also be eliminated. But at least the Conference League is fixed.
Even if the success for Klauß is not emotionally comparable to the 3:0 derby victory ("There's nothing like it"), it can give the entire club a "turbo boost". Which is why sporting director Katzer will probably hit the transfer market once again. A "Sattlberger replacement" is still to come. Not necessarily in the defensive midfield position.
But Klauß is already thinking about Sunday, about WSG Tirol: "Getting back to work in three days would be the next step. We have to bring consistency." Because from now on there will only be English weeks
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
