Fire departments in Lower Austria and Tyrol in continuous operation

Flash floods and mudslides in Tyrol

Storms with heavy rain also led to mudslides on roads and local flooding in parts of the Landeck and Innsbruck-Land districts on Friday evening. St. Anton am Arlberg (Landeck district) was particularly affected, where some streets in the town center were flooded. A mudslide hit the Arlberg main road (B 197), which had to be closed on the Tyrolean side for the time being. The closure is expected to last several hours.