Hardly any assets

Experience platform Jollydays is bankrupt

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 18:28

Vienna-based Jollydays GmbH is insolvent. The company, which specialized in the sale of vouchers for adventure activities and the organization of events, opened bankruptcy proceedings at the Vienna Commercial Court on Friday at its own request, according to the credit protection association KSV1870.

comment0 Kommentare

Accordingly, Jollydays has liabilities amounting to EUR 8.6 million, which are offset by assets worth around EUR 100,000. Ten employees and around 430 creditors are affected by the insolvency.

The internet platform www.jollydays.at, through which the vouchers were sold, is operated by the sister company Jollytec GmbH. Bankruptcy proceedings were also opened for Jollytec at the Vienna Commercial Court.

(Bild: APA/NINA KORNBERGER)
(Bild: APA/NINA KORNBERGER)

Sales fell sharply in spring
In spring 2024, sales via both the internet platform and retail partners are said to have declined significantly, KSV1870 refers to debtor information. Talks with potential investors had surprisingly failed.

"The insolvency administrator will now have to decide whether to continue or close the company," said Brigitte Dostal from KSV1870 according to the press release. "The next few weeks will show whether an investor can be found after all."

Lawyer Michael Ludwig Lang has been appointed as the insolvency administrator and the deadline for filing claims is October 10, 2024. The first creditors' meeting as well as the audit and report meeting will take place on October 24, 2024.

