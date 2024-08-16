A friend, a real friend …

Compensation: from 5000 to 2000 euros

The starting point: After a visit to a nightclub together, the accused lost documents and a cell phone, which he eventually found in the victim's cellar. Including his ATM card. "I don't know how it got there," says the victim, who originally demanded 5000 euros in compensation for the broken nose. He would now settle for 2000. The only thing is: shortly before the blow, he had had a serious accident and his face was disfigured. Today he looks normal, but the question remains: was his friend's punch the cause of the injury?