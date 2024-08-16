Trial in Eisenstadt
A friend, a real friend …
An ex-convict (22) allegedly smashed the nose of his friend (24). The injured party demands compensation, the accused stays away from the court in Eisenstadt.
He had punched his best friend, 24, in the nose, with his fist and with full force. The thug, 22, also admitted this, claiming to have "consumed alcohol for the first time" at the time of the crime after serving his sentence. He also took a few drugs - "I just didn't know my way around".
Compensation: from 5000 to 2000 euros
The starting point: After a visit to a nightclub together, the accused lost documents and a cell phone, which he eventually found in the victim's cellar. Including his ATM card. "I don't know how it got there," says the victim, who originally demanded 5000 euros in compensation for the broken nose. He would now settle for 2000. The only thing is: shortly before the blow, he had had a serious accident and his face was disfigured. Today he looks normal, but the question remains: was his friend's punch the cause of the injury?
Thug is brought forward
The defendant did not want to justify himself yesterday at the Eisenstadt Regional Court, he stayed away from the trial. Presumably also because his friend, the victim, had informed him of the trial date. "We will now have him brought before the police", said the presiding judge. There will be no consequences. "Hopefully the victim won't warn him a second time, otherwise we won't be able to find him again."
Incidentally, three defendants failed to appear in Eisenstadt last week. It looks like this: Those present look at each other, perplexed, then the case is adjourned indefinitely and they go home again in a state of unpleasant strangeness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
