Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Eisenstadt

A friend, a real friend …

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 18:30

An ex-convict (22) allegedly smashed the nose of his friend (24). The injured party demands compensation, the accused stays away from the court in Eisenstadt.

comment0 Kommentare

He had punched his best friend, 24, in the nose, with his fist and with full force. The thug, 22, also admitted this, claiming to have "consumed alcohol for the first time" at the time of the crime after serving his sentence. He also took a few drugs - "I just didn't know my way around".

Compensation: from 5000 to 2000 euros
The starting point: After a visit to a nightclub together, the accused lost documents and a cell phone, which he eventually found in the victim's cellar. Including his ATM card. "I don't know how it got there," says the victim, who originally demanded 5000 euros in compensation for the broken nose. He would now settle for 2000. The only thing is: shortly before the blow, he had had a serious accident and his face was disfigured. Today he looks normal, but the question remains: was his friend's punch the cause of the injury?

Thug is brought forward
The defendant did not want to justify himself yesterday at the Eisenstadt Regional Court, he stayed away from the trial. Presumably also because his friend, the victim, had informed him of the trial date. "We will now have him brought before the police", said the presiding judge. There will be no consequences. "Hopefully the victim won't warn him a second time, otherwise we won't be able to find him again."

Incidentally, three defendants failed to appear in Eisenstadt last week. It looks like this: Those present look at each other, perplexed, then the case is adjourned indefinitely and they go home again in a state of unpleasant strangeness.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf