"A good filming location"
Two films from Carinthia: Country thriller and euthanasia
The Carinthian production company Mona-Film is riding a wave of success with two films. The latest rural thriller has even won an award.
The TV production "Bis in die Seele ist mir kalt", which was mainly shot in Ossiach, has already attracted attention among experts and won the main prize at the German TV crime film festival in Wiesbaden. However, it will be a while before the thriller starring Pia Hierzegger, Jutta Fastian and Fritz Karl is broadcast on television.
The rural thriller has already been shown at the open air in Klagenfurt's Burghof. "It was unique!" says producer Gerald Podgornig. He reveals that a sequel is even being filmed. "We're staying in Carinthia with this rural thriller and Pia Hierzegger will be writing the script again. She comes from Sattendorf. It starts in winter. Carinthia is a good location," Podgornig is convinced.
We're staying in Carinthia with our rural thriller and will shoot another episode here. Carinthia is simply a good location for us.
Gerald Podgornig, Mona-Film
Bild: (c) Mona Film Produktion GmbH / Helga Rader
Road trip with a star cast
The movie "80 plus" is also causing quite a stir. Christine Ostermayer, Margarethe Tiesel, Julia Koschitz and Manuel Rubey are celebrated for their performances. Podgornig: "For the now 86-year-old Christine Ostermayer, this is her last movie ever. She is retiring after almost eight decades on the stage."
Switzerland plays an important role in the film: Helene (86) and Toni (70) are fundamentally different. As an unequal partnership of convenience, they embark on a journey to Zurich for euthanasia, which is offered in Switzerland. But their road trip through the mountains turns out differently than planned. "The movie premieres on October 2," announces Podgornig.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.