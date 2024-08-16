Two films from Carinthia: Country thriller and euthanasia

The rural thriller has already been shown at the open air in Klagenfurt's Burghof. "It was unique!" says producer Gerald Podgornig. He reveals that a sequel is even being filmed. "We're staying in Carinthia with this rural thriller and Pia Hierzegger will be writing the script again. She comes from Sattendorf. It starts in winter. Carinthia is a good location," Podgornig is convinced.