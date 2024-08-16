Vorteilswelt
"A good filming location"

Two films from Carinthia: Country thriller and euthanasia

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 11:59

The Carinthian production company Mona-Film is riding a wave of success with two films. The latest rural thriller has even won an award.

The TV production "Bis in die Seele ist mir kalt", which was mainly shot in Ossiach, has already attracted attention among experts and won the main prize at the German TV crime film festival in Wiesbaden. However, it will be a while before the thriller starring Pia Hierzegger, Jutta Fastian and Fritz Karl is broadcast on television.

The rural thriller has already been shown at the open air in Klagenfurt's Burghof. "It was unique!" says producer Gerald Podgornig. He reveals that a sequel is even being filmed. "We're staying in Carinthia with this rural thriller and Pia Hierzegger will be writing the script again. She comes from Sattendorf. It starts in winter. Carinthia is a good location," Podgornig is convinced.

We're staying in Carinthia with our rural thriller and will shoot another episode here. Carinthia is simply a good location for us.

Gerald Podgornig, Mona-Film

Road trip with a star cast
The movie "80 plus" is also causing quite a stir. Christine Ostermayer, Margarethe Tiesel, Julia Koschitz and Manuel Rubey are celebrated for their performances. Podgornig: "For the now 86-year-old Christine Ostermayer, this is her last movie ever. She is retiring after almost eight decades on the stage."

Christine Ostermayer and Margarethe Tiesel in "80 plus"
Switzerland plays an important role in the film: Helene (86) and Toni (70) are fundamentally different. As an unequal partnership of convenience, they embark on a journey to Zurich for euthanasia, which is offered in Switzerland. But their road trip through the mountains turns out differently than planned. "The movie premieres on October 2," announces Podgornig.

Christian Tragner
