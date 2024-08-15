“An evening to enjoy – let’s have fun!”

But at least the first of (if necessary) two chances. Today with less pressure, but with a 1:0 cushion from the first leg in Trabzon. A draw is enough. "We can't play for a 0-0 draw," Louis Schaub makes clear immediately. "That's not our philosophy." And that won't be possible in today's madhouse either. "I want Hütteldorf to be on fire," said midfield engine Lukas Grgic as he fired up the second leg.