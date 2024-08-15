Rapid against Trabzon
“An evening to enjoy – let’s have fun!”
Longing for Europe! Rapid go into tonight's second leg against Trabzon with a 1:0 lead. 3.2 million euros are fixed for promotion.
"I know it's incredibly important for the club, but I can't let that influence me, otherwise I'd be acting on the wrong motives. We should enjoy the evening - let's have fun!"
Taking the pressure off, full focus on the sport - Robert Klauß' intention is clear. But Rapids' coach also knows what two realistic goals there are for Green-White: the cup title. And a place in an international group stage: longing for Europe!
Rapid has already taken a slice of the money pie eleven times (first in the top flight in 1996) and even spent the winter in Europe for the last time in 2021/22. And then came the Vaduz defeat and the bitter qualifying exit against Florence.
Cool head in the madhouse
Rapid can complete the dozen today. A place in the Europa League play-off would (at least) secure a place in the group stage of the Conference League (if they fail to beat the winners of Braga-Geneva) and thus an entry fee of almost 3.2 million euros.
The positive rattail is even more important for sporting director Katzer, as the team could develop and the players could present themselves outside the domestic league. "We can win a lot, a lot," Klauß also nods. "But it's not a final yet."
But at least the first of (if necessary) two chances. Today with less pressure, but with a 1:0 cushion from the first leg in Trabzon. A draw is enough. "We can't play for a 0-0 draw," Louis Schaub makes clear immediately. "That's not our philosophy." And that won't be possible in today's madhouse either. "I want Hütteldorf to be on fire," said midfield engine Lukas Grgic as he fired up the second leg.
Stadium sold out
Despite protected sales, the Weststadion will be sold out today with just under 24,000 fans. "We're good when the stadium is behind us, we need that," emphasized Klauß. Whereby a cool head will also be required. "We'll get more resistance than in the first leg. Now they are a week further on," warns Klauß about the Turks, who finished third in the Süper Lig last season.
Apparently not enough for their own demands (squad market value 99 million euros). Coach Avci is being heavily criticized, especially as the club is spending millions on transfers. An end in Hütteldorf - although still a champion hero in 2022 - could cost him his job.
Rapid couldn't care less, they have never failed at home after an away win!
