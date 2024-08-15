Karner in favor of restrictions after serving time

The Minister of the Interior sees the fact that the attack was prevented as a success for the security authorities. He was all the more outraged that FP leader Herbert Kickl, one of his predecessors, had not found any words of thanks for the emergency services: "Kickl has once again shown his true face, a face of hatred and contempt". The FP leader was not prepared for one second to thank the police for ensuring people's safety: "For him, only Herbert counts."