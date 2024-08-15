Islamism in focus
Karner in favor of restrictions after serving time
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) is concerned about the radicalization of Islamist criminals even after serving time. Accordingly, he is considering "creating new ways of taking them out of circulation".
The Minister of the Interior believes that a form of detention after serving a prison sentence could be "a possibility". Karner argues that the radicalization of some potential attackers in prisons has not decreased, but in some cases even increased.
Will cell phone bans apply to dangerous individuals in future?
Of course, even after their release, dangerous individuals are still under observation by the state security services. But the aim must be to reduce the number of them. The most suitable measures for this now need to be worked out.
For example, the question of what kind of mobile communication the relevant group of people should be allowed to have could also be addressed.
Karner doesn't say how many dangerous individuals are currently on the radar: "I won't speculate on individual figures." However, Islamist extremism has increased significantly following the Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent events, and the threat level has risen accordingly: "In the area of constitutional protection, this is the area that poses the highest threat."
Karner criticizes Kickl
Nevertheless, even after the prevented attack on a Taylor Swift concert, Karner is convinced that major events can still be held in Austria: "There will continue to be big, beautiful, peaceful, joyful festivals and events in the future. I am 100 percent convinced of that."
The Minister of the Interior sees the fact that the attack was prevented as a success for the security authorities. He was all the more outraged that FP leader Herbert Kickl, one of his predecessors, had not found any words of thanks for the emergency services: "Kickl has once again shown his true face, a face of hatred and contempt". The FP leader was not prepared for one second to thank the police for ensuring people's safety: "For him, only Herbert counts."
Messenger surveillance remains a point of contention
The ÖVP continues to disagree with its coalition partner regarding the "knife carrying ban law". Karner cannot understand the Greens' objections that his proposal provides for too many exceptions.
In terms of asylum policy, Karner insists that smugglers are avoiding Austria, otherwise the number of illegal migrants would not have fallen by 65 percent, contrary to the European trend, and in Burgenland by as much as 97 percent. However, the Minister of the Interior wants to take steps at European level to prevent every Afghan or Syrian from receiving de facto protection status.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
