Severe summer storms on the Balearic Islands

A video was posted from Ibiza, for example, showing a ship in very heavy swell. It is not advisable to be at sea at the moment. Hopefully everyone is safe and well, commented the Ibzia Dance Music Community on the X platform. According to media reports, the Pitiusan islands of Formentera and Ibiza were hit by storms on Wednesday morning. Numerous boats were pushed ashore. In La Savina, the wind reached speeds of up to 117 km/h.



Here you can see a video from Formentera.



