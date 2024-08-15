Local ex-professional footballer is in German custody

Criminal career likely to continue

But now things are likely to get really bad: Stangl is in German custody pending extradition after being arrested at an airport at the end of July. The prime suspect is said to have enticed his victims to lend him money so that he could "profitably" speculate in cryptocurrencies and invest in expensive luxury watches. The catch of the story: the gullible victims never got their money back, with the accused professional footballer coming up with a wide variety of excuses.