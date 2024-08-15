Vorteilswelt
Suspected fraud

Local ex-professional footballer is in German custody

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 06:00

Serious allegations against former national soccer team player Stefan Stangl: after serving a conditional prison sentence for fraud, he is now in German custody.

An eventful sporting career is currently ending in a cell - Stefan Stangl, a one-time national team player and professional at major domestic clubs such as Rapid Vienna and Red Bull Salzburg, may now have gone off the rails for good. After a conviction on February 14 for serious fraud.

In detail: The 32-year-old Styrian promised an acquaintance that he would sell his 50,000 euro Rolex watch for a profit. Following a complaint, he was ultimately sentenced to ten months' conditional imprisonment as a "blameless first offender", confirms Martin Bodner from the Korneuburg Regional Court in Lower Austria.

Korneuburg Provincial Court (Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER)
Korneuburg Provincial Court
(Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER)

Criminal career likely to continue
But now things are likely to get really bad: Stangl is in German custody pending extradition after being arrested at an airport at the end of July. The prime suspect is said to have enticed his victims to lend him money so that he could "profitably" speculate in cryptocurrencies and invest in expensive luxury watches. The catch of the story: the gullible victims never got their money back, with the accused professional footballer coming up with a wide variety of excuses.

However, it was not only the financiers but also the local law enforcement authorities who were duped by the former model athlete. Following the issue of a European arrest warrant, the handcuffs have now clicked. The legal tug-of-war starts all over again. 

200,000 euros in damages: Even more victims feared
It is certain that the damage so far amounts to around 200,000 euros - although the State Office of Criminal Investigation suspects a far higher number of victims. While the search for victims by the Vienna police is in full swing (information to 01/31310-62511), the presumption of innocence applies to Stangl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
