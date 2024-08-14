Vorteilswelt
Ex-champ Hill for sure:

“Verstappen will have to put up a fight!”

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 20:25

Will Max Verstappen be able to defend his world championship title or will we see a different winning face on the throne of Formula 1 champion at the end of the year? Everything is still wide open, and the Red Bull star's current 78-point lead over McLaren driver Lando Norris is undoubtedly no cushion with ten races to go. Nevertheless, former world champion Damon Hill believes Verstappen is in pole position to defend his title ...

comment0 Kommentare

As the now 63-year-old 1996 world champion revealed in the "F1 Nation" podcast, it is above all his gut feeling that makes him think Verstappen will be the best in the end. "My gut feeling tells me that it will not be an easy task for the opponents to stop Max in his Red Bull".

"Max has shown that he is ready..."
He, Hill, is aware that the opposition have caught up massively - "McLaren and Mercedes have got into great form, only Ferrari seem to be going in circles a bit" - but "Max has shown that he's ready to fight for those wins on every inch of the track and he's capable of conjuring top results out of his helmet".

"Verstappen will have to continue to fight back ..."
Hill also believes that Red Bull will also recover as a team and make the car faster, despite the cost cap and the regulations, which give the pursuers more scope for development than the leader. Hill's short conclusion: "Verstappen will have to continue to fight back ..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

