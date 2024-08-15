Soil sealing ranking: “Distorted reality”

"Infrastructure has brought prosperity to Carinthia"

"Of all the cities, Villach has the second-highest traffic sealing through no fault of its own, so to speak. However, the decisions to build railroads and highways were made in Vienna - in some cases 150 years ago - and not in Villach," clarifies Albel. He also points out: "These infrastructure measures have brought prosperity to Carinthia. And that cannot and must not be demonized now!"