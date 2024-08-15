Mothers, older people, part-time workers in the sights of the AMS

The retail sector is weakening. This can be seen in the AMS figures and in the discussion about job cuts at the Tyrolean retail giant MPreis. Do you expect a bloodletting?

The retail sector has been under pressure since the fall, mainly due to the reluctance to buy as a result of high inflation. However, AMS Tirol does not expect a permanent bloodletting, but restructuring and changes, also due to the change in purchasing behavior - keyword online shopping. With over 1,650 vacancies registered with AMS Tirol and 460 apprenticeship vacancies, the current need for staff in the retail sector is somewhat lower than in the two previous years, but there is still considerable demand, partly due to the high fluctuation in this sector.