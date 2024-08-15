Band Havibes
This sound enchanted the famous magician duo
"Aloha" was the name of the game at the wedding of the internationally successful magician duo Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass in Styria. The Vorarlberg band Havibes was the musical highlight of the Hawaiian-themed party.
Colorful shirts and a relaxed attitude to life - "The Clairvoyants", as Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are known, are big fans of Hawaii, where they also got engaged. At their wedding, which recently took place in a dream location in Styria, they therefore also paid homage to the vacation destination in the Pacific Ocean. "We also wanted a suitable musical backdrop for this special occasion," say the two exceptional artists.
"We love Hawaii, so we were looking for a suitable band for our Hawaiian Night, to get us in the mood for the wedding reception the next day." They found what they were looking for in Vorarlberg with the ukulele combo Havibes. The four thoroughbred musicians are used to setting the mood at events and weddings in Hawaiian shirts.
However, the request for the celebrity wedding was something out of the ordinary. "It was exciting to be booked by someone so famous," reveals singer Susanne Flatz from Hohenems.
An extraordinary engagement
After appropriate preparation on site, the anticipation for the performance grew once again: "We were impressed by the location and the atmosphere right away," report the musicians. The warm hosts took away the slight tension at the beginning: "We felt welcome and the evening was relaxed." The bridal couple were also very pleased with the performance from Vorarlberg and had nothing but praise for it.
Everyone loved the Havibes band and they were great fun and created a great atmosphere!
Thommy Ten und Amélie van Tass (The Clairvoyants)
Good ear and flair
With acoustic and electric ukulele, rousing vocals, ukulele bass and cajon, the Havibes present original cover versions of hits from the past 50 years. The musical backgrounds of the four band members are very different.
During the quiet times of the pandemic, guitarist Chibi (Belinda Grabher) had the idea of learning a related instrument and picked up the ukulele. Not only did she find her passion, but together with bassist Alex she developed a new format with a lot of potential. The band was then completed with singer Susanne and Marco on drums and cajon.
"The audience is often surprised at what is possible with such small instruments. The sound of the ukulele puts a smile on your face within a few notes," enthuse the Havibes. To make the well-known songs sound really good, you need a good ear and a sure instinct: "The ukulele is tuned very differently to a guitar and there is often no usable sheet music." That's why they are always busy rehearsing new songs to bring that rousing aloha feeling to even the most remote event location.
