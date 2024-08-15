This sound enchanted the famous magician duo

"The audience is often surprised at what is possible with such small instruments. The sound of the ukulele puts a smile on your face within a few notes," enthuse the Havibes. To make the well-known songs sound really good, you need a good ear and a sure instinct: "The ukulele is tuned very differently to a guitar and there is often no usable sheet music." That's why they are always busy rehearsing new songs to bring that rousing aloha feeling to even the most remote event location.