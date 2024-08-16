Hiking in Styria
Through the wild and romantic Heiligengeistklamm gorge
This tour, which Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti take us on this time, promises a varied hike through the unspoilt gorge to the famous pilgrimage church of Sveti Duh and back down into the valley via vineyards.
The heart of the hike is the Heiligengeistklamm gorge, which lies a few kilometers south of Leutschach on the border with Slovenia. The description "wild and romantic" hits the nail on the head, as the tour leads through an unspoilt and natural gorge: The narrow path changes banks several times, repeatedly runs through the stream bed and sometimes climbs high steps. In the colorful and shady gorge forest, the water rushes down into the valley in many small and large cascades.
After the attractive gorge, the second highlight of the hike is the pilgrimage church of the Holy Spirit (Sveti Duh) on Osterberg, which is located close to the national border and offers fantastic views. As all good things come in threes, we finish off the gorge and church with culinary delights and treat ourselves to a hearty snack at a local tavern. Conclusion: a sporty, enjoyable hike in southern Styria.
We start at the Spitzmühle parking lot (393 m) and follow the road to the entrance to the Heiligengeistklamm gorge. The trail is clear and leads continuously uphill.
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 8.6 km / 500 m elevation gain / walking time 3.30 h (entire loop).
- Requirements: a mix of climbs, forest roads and meadow paths; sometimes slippery in the gorge.
- Route guidance system: signposts (yellow, green-white, dark blue); color markings partially available.
- Starting point: Parking lot at the Spitzmühle, Großwalz, Leutschach.
- Refreshment stops: Buschenschank Ruadl, 03454/ 6139, Buschenschank Postl, 0677/63053394, Weingut Albrecher Muhri, 0664/ 4161986, self-service stores and near the pilgrimage church Sveti Duh.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
At the end of the gorge, we reach a forest road and hike across a meadow to a farm. We continue uphill along an asphalt road to the state border and the pilgrimage church of Sveti Duh (904 m) on the Osterberg.
Our descent starts at the large viewing point via a gravel road. The path leads through the forest - past the Kuriosk self-service store - to the Postl wine tavern.
Via the OberGuess mill, we hike past vineyards with great views to the Albrecher Muhri winery and back to the starting point.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.