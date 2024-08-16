Through the wild and romantic Heiligengeistklamm gorge

The heart of the hike is the Heiligengeistklamm gorge, which lies a few kilometers south of Leutschach on the border with Slovenia. The description "wild and romantic" hits the nail on the head, as the tour leads through an unspoilt and natural gorge: The narrow path changes banks several times, repeatedly runs through the stream bed and sometimes climbs high steps. In the colorful and shady gorge forest, the water rushes down into the valley in many small and large cascades.