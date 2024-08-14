Vorteilswelt
Millions in the pot

Austria Klagenfurt could still get some money!

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 14:59

So far, Austria Klagenfurt have always foregone the Austrian pot since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2021. But there's not much left in the Austrian pot this year. .

comment0 Kommentare

A reported €1.1 million was squeezed out of the Austrian pot by WAC and Rapid last season. Additional money that is good for everyone. Austria Klagenfurt, however, have been known to forgo the lucrative €6.1 million Austrian pot for all clubs since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2021.

Robatsch (left) was one of eleven Austrians on the pitch for Austria against Rapid. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Robatsch (left) was one of eleven Austrians on the pitch for Austria against Rapid.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

This year, it would be possible for "Violett" to pick up the money for the first time! In order to benefit from this, a club must field twelve Austrians in the match squad on each match day. In the heroic 1:1 draw against Rapid, eleven men were included: Knaller, Mahrer, Koch, Robatsch, Szerencsi, Cvetko, Wernitznig, Spari, Jaritz, Binder, Wydra. In addition, they have a twelfth home-grown player at the back in the form of Matthias Dollinger Jr (not yet ready for the Bundesliga).

According to sports boss Gorenzel, the Austrian Topf is being discussed internally. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
According to sports boss Gorenzel, the Austrian Topf is being discussed internally.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

For the first settlement period (after eleven rounds), no more payouts would be possible - but theoretically for the second (after 22 rounds) and third (final round). So are they going for it now? Head of Sport Günther Gorenzel: "We're discussing it internally and have to weigh it up. It has advantages and disadvantages, as we pursue a multi-club structure with our partner clubs - so that we can loan and sign players from them. We then get them on different terms than an Austrian." In any case, the transfer period runs until September 5.

Mahrer missing against Sturm
On Saturday against Sturm, Austria will probably only have ten Austrians in the squad. This is because Mahrer was handed a one-match ban for (alleged) goal robbery for the completely excessive, almost scandalous red card shown by referee Talic! Gorenzel: "We had pleaded for acquittal and are now discussing whether to appeal."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
