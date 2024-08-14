Beach volleyball: Villach is now the place to be!

Summer is known for its many construction sites in city centers - and in Villach's city center, right in front of the town hall, there will soon be some digging going on. From 14 to 28 August, the town hall square will be the venue for the BEACHZONE Villach for the first time - 150 tons of sand will be piled up and a 24 x 14 metre beach volleyball court will be built on top.