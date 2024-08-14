Vorteilswelt
The Krone presents

Beach volleyball: Villach is now the place to be!

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 16:29

BEACHZONE Villach: For the next two weeks, the town hall square will be transformed into a beach volleyball court. Young and old, professionals and amateurs can hit the ball to their heart's content.

comment0 Kommentare

Summer is known for its many construction sites in city centers - and in Villach's city center, right in front of the town hall, there will soon be some digging going on. From 14 to 28 August, the town hall square will be the venue for the BEACHZONE Villach for the first time - 150 tons of sand will be piled up and a 24 x 14 metre beach volleyball court will be built on top.

Whether young or old, professional or amateur, everyone can hit (and bounce) to their heart's content - simply reserve your spot here. If you want to get a little help from the pros, you have several opportunities to do so: you can register for free workshops and training sessions on the website.

If you want, you can get tips from the pros. (Bild: Beachzone Villach)
If you want, you can get tips from the pros.
(Bild: Beachzone Villach)

Exciting program for fans
For those who prefer to stay and watch: The Kärntner Krone presents the Carinthian state championships in beach volleyball at the BEACHZONE Villach on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 - with state champions, Olympic participants and national players taking part. On Thursday, 22 August from 5 p.m., teams from various Villach companies will battle it out for the title in the company tournament (4 vs. 4), presented by Kärntner Sparkasse, and on Saturday, 25 August and Sunday, 25 August, the final of the Hobby Beach Tour will take place. Excitement is definitely guaranteed!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sebastian Brandstetter
Sebastian Brandstetter
