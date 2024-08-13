Serious accident
17-year-old was thrown against the crash barrier
Serious accident involving a young motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon. The 17-year-old crashed on a left-hand bend, skidded across the road and crashed into the crash barrier. The rider had to be flown to Linz University Hospital by air ambulance.
A 17-year-old from Steyr was riding his small motorcycle on the B119 in the municipality of Dimbach in the direction of Grein at 3.40 pm on Tuesday. His friend of the same age, also on a small motorcycle, was riding in front of him. In a left-hand bend, the man from Steyr lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He skidded along the road and collided with the crash barrier.
Lost consciousness
As a result of the impact, he suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and lost consciousness. After initial treatment by other road users and the paramedics from the ÖRK Grein, further treatment was provided by the emergency medical team from the Christophorus 15 rescue helicopter. The driver of the accident was then flown to the UKH Linz. The motorcycle was a total loss.
The crash also caused considerable damage to the crash barrier. In the course of the accident investigation, the road was closed completely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.