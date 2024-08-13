17-year-old was thrown against the crash barrier

A 17-year-old from Steyr was riding his small motorcycle on the B119 in the municipality of Dimbach in the direction of Grein at 3.40 pm on Tuesday. His friend of the same age, also on a small motorcycle, was riding in front of him. In a left-hand bend, the man from Steyr lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He skidded along the road and collided with the crash barrier.