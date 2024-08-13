Until investigators finish
Hamas man mistreated? House arrest for soldiers
The Israeli soldiers accused of the serious sexual abuse of a Palestinian prisoner are to be placed under house arrest. They are to remain there until at least August 22 - by which time the investigations are to be completed
Israel's military prosecutor's office, the military prosecutor's office and the suspects' defense have agreed to extend the pre-trial detention in the form of house arrest. It is reportedly expected that the court will grant the request. The suspects are five reservists, as reported by Israeli media.
According to the army, findings from the investigation are to be handed over to the suspects' defense by 22 August. The news website ynet reported that the aim is to prepare the indictment of the suspects during this time.
Prisoner in hospital after alleged mistreatment
They are accused of sexually abusing a member of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas so severely that he had to be taken to hospital with injuries. Israeli military police initially arrested ten soldiers in the case at the Sde Teiman military base near the desert city of Beersheva. Five of them have since been released.
Arrest of soldiers led to protests
Following their arrest, there was massive unrest in Israel. Angry demonstrators broke into the camp to protest against the action. Protests also took place in other places, some of which involved far-right members of parliament.
There have been repeated reports of terrible conditions for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody. According to the UN Human Rights Office, at least 53 people are said to have died in Israeli custody.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
