Granddaughter abused: 70-year-old man sentenced

Incidents are said to have dragged on for years

The verdict was based on the results of the investigation and not least on the girl's statements: "She made a credible impression and described the incidents in detail, which had been going on for years," said Kugi. There was no doubt at all that the accused had also beaten his grandchildren, which had also been made clear by the testimony of one of his grandsons. Ultimately, the granddaughter in particular had no motive to falsely accuse her grandfather. And: "We saw your preference for young girls on TikTok, where you watched videos of scantily clad girls," said the judge.