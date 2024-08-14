Four hot Styrians give hope for medals

Javelin thrower from Ennstal: "Anything is possible"

Javelin thrower Natalija Eder (class F13), whose eyesight changed drastically at the age of 15 after an unknown eye disease, competes for Union Salzburg but has lived in Gröbming in Ennstal for years. The 44-year-old native of Belarus, who will compete in the Stade de France, won bronze in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio). In Tokyo 2021, the mother of two was the oldest female athlete and finished fourth. This time, however, she has her sights set on the podium: "Anything is possible!"