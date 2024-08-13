OpenAI a greater threat to Google than regulation

Door opener for competitors

Although the proceedings have had little impact on Google so far, they could open a door for competitors, says Richard Socher, who operates his own AI-supported search engine, You.com. However, it is still too early for a swan song for the company, which has become synonymous with the verb "google" for searching on the Internet. So far, no one has been able to wrest major market shares from the group. It remains to be seen whether this will change soon.