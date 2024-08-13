Find in Wroxeter
Roman mosaic with dolphins discovered in England
Archaeologists have discovered a Roman mosaic in the west of England depicting dolphins and fish in remarkably vibrant colors. The artwork is thought to date from the early second century and was probably commissioned by a wealthy and influential person.
Experts from English Heritage carried out the excavation near Wroxeter in the hope of finding the remains of a temple.
Wroxeter, once known as Viriconium, is considered to be one of the best-preserved examples of a Roman town in Britain. The town is said to have once been the size of Pompeii and had a public bathhouse, a marketplace, a courthouse and over 200 houses.
Most of Wroxeter not yet excavated
"Although much of Wroxeter has not yet been excavated, geophysical surveys have helped us to understand the layout of the city," said expert Win Scutt from English Heritage.
It was therefore clear that there was another large public building to the north of the forum, "almost certainly the most important urban temple".
During their work, the archaeologists then came across the mosaic. "This discovery, together with a large number of smaller finds such as coins and pottery, will help us to date the different phases of the city and determine the type of activities that took place."
