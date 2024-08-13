Man seriously injured
Tyrol: Motorcyclist falls, hit by car
Serious accident in Tösens in the Tyrolean district of Landeck on Monday! A German motorcyclist (22) crashed because he was hit by a colleague. An oncoming car driver was unable to stop in time and crashed into the biker who was lying on the ground.
The accident happened at around 4.45 pm. A group of four German motorcyclists were coming from Germany on the L65 country road in the direction of Nauders. "A 22-year-old, who was the third in the group, wanted to join the B180 and stopped his motorcycle. A driver of the same age driving behind him passed him and hit him," said the police.
While the first driver only suffered minor injuries to his foot, the passing biker crashed and was left lying on the road.
The car driver noticed the motorcyclist's fall but was unable to stop in time.
To hospital by ambulance
A Czech car driver (40) noticed the fall but was unable to stop her car in time. She crashed her vehicle into the 22-year-old lying on the ground. The biker was seriously injured in the accident. The "C5" emergency helicopter flew him to Zams hospital.
In addition to the emergency helicopter, an ambulance with two paramedics and three police patrols with two officers each were also deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
