Thunderstorm front caused numerous operations

Mudslide also in Vorarlberg

There was also a major operation in St. Gallenkirch (Montafon) in Vorarlberg due to a mudslide. The fire department was deployed with five vehicles and 24 people, according to the police. Fortunately, no one was injured. In the affected communities, it is still a case of clearing up. Numerous rain showers and lightning could also be seen in Vienna. In total, there were twelve deployments in the federal capital.