Ex-Floriani (18) is literally a fire hazard

"I came home drunk from going out at five o'clock in the morning and suddenly the thought that I could set something on fire came back to the back of my mind," says the 18-year-old from Bad Ischl. After a bicycle tire had just started smoking in the cellar, he took paper and boxes from the apartment and set fire to two rooms in the communal cellar. He watched the flames for 15 minutes, then went into the apartment and warned his mother and sisters.



His face was covered in soot

Before leaving the house, the mother pointed out to her son that his face was covered in soot. The fire department had advised the 18-year-old to leave after he had set fire to a paper container shortly beforehand. According to the expert, there were no traumas, violence or negative experiences. The desire to see his father, a long-time firefighter, was also not the reason for his affinity for fire.



Confessed, but very dangerous

The 18-year-old confessed, but because of the high level of danger he received 30 months in prison, ten of which were unconditional - not legally binding. He also has to undergo psychotherapeutic treatment. His mother has already organized a job and a place in therapy for him so that the boy can get back on the right track.