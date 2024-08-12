Vorteilswelt
Arrest in London

Another knife attack: woman and girl injured

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 15:38

A 34-year-old woman and an eleven-year-old girl were injured to an undetermined degree in a knife attack in central London on Monday morning. The perpetrator was detained and arrested with the help of passers-by.

In Leicester Square in the heart of the British capital, which is also popular with tourists, a man suddenly grabbed a knife and began his bloodlust. A security guard working in a nearby store was one of the first to run over and pounce on the attacker.

Pictures from the scene show the assailant's cap:

 With the help of other helpers, he was able to hold the man until the police arrived, according to British media reports. They arrested the knifeman.

The two knife victims were injured to an indeterminate degree. (Bild: APA/AP)
The two knife victims were injured to an indeterminate degree.
(Bild: APA/AP)

The victims were taken to hospital after receiving first aid. The authorities did not provide any further details about the crime or the alleged perpetrator. However, it was emphasized that there are no other suspects.

This act of violence will probably do little to ensure that the already heated atmosphere in the UK quickly returns to normal. Far-right riots gripped the country for days after a similar attack on girls attending a vacation dance class in Southport.

Riots after the latest knife attack in the UK in which three children were killed (Bild: AP)
Riots after the latest knife attack in the UK in which three children were killed
(Bild: AP)

There were attacks on security forces, accommodation for asylum seekers, mosques and stores. Thousands of police officers were deployed, dozens of whom were injured. The violence was triggered by misinformation about the origin of the 17-year-old perpetrator. Initially, it was said that he was an asylum seeker. However, the young man is a British citizen with Rwandan roots. On Sunday, the funeral of one of the three victims, a nine-year-old girl, took place in front of hundreds of people in Southport.

