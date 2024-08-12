Another knife attack: woman and girl injured

There were attacks on security forces, accommodation for asylum seekers, mosques and stores. Thousands of police officers were deployed, dozens of whom were injured. The violence was triggered by misinformation about the origin of the 17-year-old perpetrator. Initially, it was said that he was an asylum seeker. However, the young man is a British citizen with Rwandan roots. On Sunday, the funeral of one of the three victims, a nine-year-old girl, took place in front of hundreds of people in Southport.