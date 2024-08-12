Expert: European car industry faces the end

"High tariffs are a mistake and a misjudgement"

Europe has "missed the boat" in this race. Meloni's path is welcome, he believes, with a view to the e-car industry of the future. "We need a ramp-up, we need subsidies for everyone." The economist is also calling for public funding for Chinese manufacturers to produce here. Because: "If you don't enter the market now and don't take care of the market now, you will lose the future and you will lose jobs." High tariffs as protection, on the other hand, are a mistake, "a misjudgement".