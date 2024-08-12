Vorteilswelt
"Missing the boat"

Expert: European car industry faces the end

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 15:09

No matter how tough protectionist measures the EU comes up with, it is unlikely to win the battle against Chinese competition. Now a German expert is even warning of the end of the automotive industry in Europe.

"We are increasingly saying goodbye to the car industry in Europe," explained Ferdinand Dudenhöffer on Monday's Ö1 "Mittagsjournal". Italy, under the aegis of its right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is currently trying to find a "golden" way out with the help of China. The fact that this does not suit the EU Commission is irrelevant. In any case, the future belongs to electric cars.

Ferdinand Dudenhöffer (Bild: AFP)
Ferdinand Dudenhöffer
(Bild: AFP)

Partnerships with China in the e-car sector, such as the one Italy is currently planning with Dongfeng and wants to bring a plant into the country, could be successful, said the expert, "because the Chinese understand and handle the electric car much better than we do". They are scaling up there and have all the prerequisites to produce vehicles more cheaply. Battery production has also "found a new home" in China.

"High tariffs are a mistake and a misjudgement"
Europe has "missed the boat" in this race. Meloni's path is welcome, he believes, with a view to the e-car industry of the future. "We need a ramp-up, we need subsidies for everyone." The economist is also calling for public funding for Chinese manufacturers to produce here. Because: "If you don't enter the market now and don't take care of the market now, you will lose the future and you will lose jobs." High tariffs as protection, on the other hand, are a mistake, "a misjudgement".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

