Champions League qualifier
Twente Enschede v Salzburg, LIVE from 7pm
Second leg of the third qualifying round for the Champions League. Red Bull Salzburg will face Twente in the cauldron of Enschede. The Austrian runners-up won the first leg 2-1 and put themselves in a good starting position. We will be reporting live from 7pm - see ticker below.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Last-minute goal as a threat?
The most important game of the season so far awaits runners-up Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday (7pm). In the Dutch home of coach Pepijn Lijnders, his team must also win the second leg after a 2:1 victory against Twente Enschede. The reward is the Champions League play-off and a clash with Glasgow Rangers or Dynamo Kiev. "It will be a real final," said Lijnders.
A week ago, Salzburg looked like 2-0 winners until shortly before the end, but conceded a goal in the 90th minute from a Michel Vlap free-kick. "We did very well in the first leg. But we know that it's only half-time and we still have a difficult second match ahead of us," emphasized Lijnders before the departure. Salzburg gained plenty of confidence at the weekend with a convincing 5:1 win against Blau-Weiß Linz and took the lead in the domestic Bundesliga table. The team has won all four of its competitive matches this season.
Final training session in Salzburg
The opponents also got off to a good start in the national championship. On Saturday, Twente beat Lijnder's former club NEC Nijmegen, where he was coach in 2018, 2:1 in the first round of the Eredivisie. "I saw my boys' absolute will to win and I thought we played some really good soccer at times. Especially when we got into their half, we played good soccer and created a lot of chances," said a satisfied Twente coach Joseph Oosting afterwards.
Salzburg's final training session took place in Taxham on Monday morning before they took the plane to the Netherlands. After a short tour of the stadium, the press conference was also on the agenda in the evening. The Twente stadium is actually called Grolsch Veste ("Grolsch Fortress"), a beer brewery holds the naming rights. It seats over 30,000 spectators and is a real cauldron for Salzburg. "The Champions League is probably the best club competition in the world, and if you want to be in it, you have to earn it. We want to do that at Twente, even if we can expect a hot atmosphere there," said Lijnders.
"We have to stay focused"
"Our aim is to perform like we did in the first leg. We did very well there after a short familiarization phase, were patient after the break and deserved to win. We have to stay focused from the first minute because Twente will want to put the pressure on right from the kick-off," said midfielder Oscar Gloukh and made it clear: "This is the most important game for us so far this season."
At stake for Salzburg is their seventh appearance in the Champions League group stage in the club's history. If they advance, they will face the winner of Rangers' clash with Kiev in the play-off. After a 1:1 draw in the first leg, the return match will take place in Scotland on Tuesday (20:45).
Central defender Oumar Solet no longer plays a role in the club's plans. The Frenchman, who has yet to play a competitive match this season, is highly rated by Hoffenheim and, according to Sky, should complete his medical check in Germany on Monday. Solet, whose contract with Salzburg ends in the summer of 2025, is said to be worth between 6.5 and seven million euros to the Kraichgau club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.