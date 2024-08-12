Twente Enschede v Salzburg, LIVE from 7pm

Salzburg's final training session took place in Taxham on Monday morning before they took the plane to the Netherlands. After a short tour of the stadium, the press conference was also on the agenda in the evening. The Twente stadium is actually called Grolsch Veste ("Grolsch Fortress"), a beer brewery holds the naming rights. It seats over 30,000 spectators and is a real cauldron for Salzburg. "The Champions League is probably the best club competition in the world, and if you want to be in it, you have to earn it. We want to do that at Twente, even if we can expect a hot atmosphere there," said Lijnders.