Experience “Horizon” at the xXtra Movie Night

Bloody beginning of a western saga

New Mexico, 1861: Harbingers of the American Civil War shake the south of North America. On their westward march, white pioneers occupy the territories of the Apaches, who brutally resist the land grab. But there is also bloody chaos among the settlers. When the father of the feared Sykes brothers becomes the victim of an attack, his sons take up the relentless pursuit of the assassin - the beginning of the western saga "Horizon - An American Saga".