Experience “Horizon” at the xXtra Movie Night

On August 22, the western drama "Horizon - An American Saga" with Hollywood star Kevin Costner as director and leading actor will be released in Austrian cinemas. Together with Cineplexx, we are giving away tickets for the xXtra Movie Night presented by krone.tv & DOT for selected Cineplexx cinemas on August 22.
More than 30 years ago, two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner wrote film history with "Dances with Wolves" and redefined the Western. He also remained true to the genre off screen and played the lead role in "Yellowstone", one of the most successful US series of recent years. In "Horizon - An American Saga", his first directorial work in 20 years, Kevin Costner once again takes on one of the leading roles.
Bloody beginning of a western saga
New Mexico, 1861: Harbingers of the American Civil War shake the south of North America. On their westward march, white pioneers occupy the territories of the Apaches, who brutally resist the land grab. But there is also bloody chaos among the settlers. When the father of the feared Sykes brothers becomes the victim of an attack, his sons take up the relentless pursuit of the assassin - the beginning of the western saga "Horizon - An American Saga".
A gripping and highly emotional journey
Costner has assembled an impressive ensemble for the film: Alongside Sam Worthington ("Avatar"), Giovanni Ribisi ("Sneaky Pete"), Danny Huston ("Yellowstone") and Luke Wilson ("Zombieland 2"), it is above all the strong female roles, including played by Sienna Miller ('Anatomy of a Scandal'), Jena Malone ('Love Lies Bleeding') and Abbey Lee ('Mad Max: Fury Road'), with whom Costner's heartfelt project leaves all Western clichés behind and takes moviegoers on a gripping and highly emotional journey - seen through the eyes of families, friends and enemies, proud indigenous inhabitants and new arrivals hoping for a better life.
Take part and win
We are giving away 5x2 tickets for the Cineplexx xXtra Movie Night presented by krone.tv & DOT in Cineplexx cinemas in Salzburg, Villach and Innsbruck on August 22 at 8 pm. Simply select the desired Cineplexx location in the form below and take part! The closing date for entries is August 16, 09:00.
